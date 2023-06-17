Chiefs, police in Siaya warned against abetting Sexual & Gender Based Violence

Chiefs and police officers in Siaya risk losing their jobs for failing to act on sexual and gender based violence cases that come to their attention.

According to Siaya Deputy County Commissioner Robert Ng’etich, cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) were rampant in the area, especially Nyajuok sub-location and there was need for the administrators and law enforcement officers to up their game to reverse the trend.

He was speaking at Ochilo primary school grounds during this year’s Day of the African child celebrations.

Ng’etich called on the officers to ensure that they preserve evidence to help in nailing the perpetrators in courts of law.

“If we establish that there are SGBV cases in your area and you have not reported, we shall take action against you,” said the DCC.

The commissioner called on parents to play their roles effectively and help weed out social misfits who prey on innocent children.

Siaya Sub-County Police Commander, Benedict Mwangangi lamented that some parents have been a hindrance to the war against SGBV by protecting their kinsmen who violate children’s rights.

“We shall not spare you if you are found protecting the perpetrators,” warned Mwangangi.

The Sub-County Children’s Officer, Beatrice Oguda urged children to guard against child molesters who target them using the digital technology such as mobile phones, telling them to report such pests to their parents.