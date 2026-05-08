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Ruto: Govt is committed to weed out bandits

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read

President William Ruto has assured the residents of Laikipia County that security forces will flush out the few remaining bandits hiding in Mukogodo Forest situated in northeastern Laikipia, near the Isiolo border in order to bring a lasting peace. 

Speaking in Doldol, Laikipia North Sub County, Ruto warned the bandits that their days are numbered and they must surrender before government use force.

The Head of State noted that his administration is keen in bringing development to all the regions in Kenya without discrimination.

Among the key projects that will benefit the residents of Laikipia North is the construction of a 60 Kms of road between Nanyuki to Doldol, and other 216 Kilometres of roads in Laikipia.

The President was accompanied by his Deputy Prof. Kithure Kindiki, Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, Former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo, Kenya Revenue Authority Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi among other leaders

Earlier, the President handed over a School Bus to Kurum Day Secondary School and laid a foundation stone for Huduma Centre at Ol Moran, Kirima Sub County.

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He is expected to Inspect the construction of Starehe Affordable Housing (AHP), and Inspection of Asian Quarters AHP, Lay Foundation Stone for Nyahururu Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and address a Public Meeting in Nyahururu.

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