Ruto: Govt is ready to respond to effects of ongoing floods

President William Ruto on Sunday assured Kenyans that the Government mobilized a multi-agency team to respond on the effects of flooding.

In a statement, the President expressed sympathy with families and communities that have already been affected, noting that the floods continue to threaten lives and livelihoods.

“The ongoing heavy rains affecting several parts of our country continue to put lives and livelihoods at risk. My thoughts are with the families and communities that have already been affected during this difficult period,” said President Ruto.

Last week, the Head of State directed the activation of a multi-agency response team that brought together emergency services, security agencies, humanitarian teams and technical departments to coordinate efforts and manage the situation effectively in Nairobi and across the country.

Ruto, further, said that relevant agencies have been deployed to assist with rescue and evacuation operations, as well as clearing blocked drainage systems and restoring access routes in affected areas.

“The National Government is working closely with county governments to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens. Emergency food supplies and medical assistance are already being delivered to all people affected by the floods,” he added.

He urged Kenyans to adhere to advisories from relevant authorities to protect themselves during the challenging period.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation, and I urge all Kenyans to strictly follow the guidance issued by relevant authorities, including the Kenya Meteorological Department and the police,” said the Head of State.