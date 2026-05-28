16 killed in Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire

16 students have lost their lives while 79 have been injured following a dormitory fire incident reported at around 12:45am at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos the 79 injured students were taken to hospital for treatment.

Out of the 79, 71 students have been released from hospital with seven still admitted.

The CS said the total population of the school is 815, at the time of the incident 808 girls were present in school with seven being away from school due to various reasons.

Migos said the process of accounting for all the students is ongoing through investigators as authorities continue to piece together the events surrounding the incident.

He added that emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene, with injured students being taken to various hospitals for treatment.

CS Migos noted that the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Parents and guardians have been urged to call 1199 to seek for information and assistance.

In his remarks, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen appealed for calm even as he cautioned against speculations following the incident.

“Let’s not be speculative at this stage. We have a safety school manual that all schools adhere to. Let’s wait and see if the manual was adhered to after the investigation,” CS Murkomen noted.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/several-students-feared-dead-in-utumishi-girls-academy-dormitory-fire/

More to follow….