Kericho-based tea firm adopts electric truck fleet to drive decarbonization

A Kericho-based multinational tea company has marked a major step in the green logistics revolution, following the launch of a fleet of 30 heavy-duty electric trucks, aimed at promoting sustainable transport in its operations.

Browns Plantations Kenya Limited with support from ElandX and NCBA Group has already deployed 15 electric trucks in its Phase One to transport fresh green leaf tea to the processing factories, in a move aimed at reducing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainable logistics within its operations.

The company has also established dedicated electric vehicle charging infrastructure across its factories and estates to support the operations, with further expansion planned as the fleet grows.

Browns Plantation Kenya Chief Executive Officer Dushanth Ratwatte said the rollout signifies a major transformation in the company’s approach to industrial logistics and sustainability.

“This deployment represents a shift in how we think about industrial logistics. We are integrating electric mobility into the core of our estate operations to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and build a more resilient and future ready production system,” said Ratwatte.

He added that the initiative forms part of a broader decarbonization strategy anchored on renewable energy, innovation and long-term operational transformation.

The company, he said has set a target of sourcing 100pc of its electricity from company owned renewable generation by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

Ratwatte said the electric trucks are being introduced in phases as operational capacity and charging infrastructure expand to support full deployment across the estate logistics.

The project is structured under a fleet-as-a service model developed by ElandX, with structured financing and leasing support provided by NCBA Group, enabling the transition without major upfront capital investment according to the press statement.

The electric truck programme builds on the company’s wider decarbonization agenda and existing low-carbon logistics infrastructure, including the Ariel Ropeway conveyance system that transports harvested tea across plantation terrain while reducing reliance on diesel-powered systems.

The statement further read that the company’s operations are also largely powered by renewable energy with about 60 per cent of its electricity demand supplied through company- owned hydro and solar systems, while the remainder is sourced from Kenya’s predominantly renewable national grid powered by geothermal.

Browns Plantations Kenya Limited is a leading producer and exporter of tea and timber with operations in Kericho and Bomet counties. The company manages more than 5,000 hectares of tea and over 2,000 hectares of forestry, supported by four tea factories, nine estates and a saw mill.

It is co-owned by the local community which holds a 15pc stake through the Kipsigis Highlands Multipurpose Co-operative Society.

Kenya is steadily accelerating its transition to electric mobility through supportive policy frameworks and increased investment in clean transport infrastructure.

Globally, electric mobility continues to expand rapidly. According to the International Energy Agency (IEV) global electric vehicle (EV) outlook 2025 report, one in every four cars sold worldwide in 2025 was electric, with global EV sales surging by 20 per cent to surpass 20 million units.

The agency projects continued growth in the coming years as countries accelerate the transition to cleaner transport systems.