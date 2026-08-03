SportsWAFCON 2026

WAFCON 2026: Starlets stare down Algeria to keep quarter-final hopes alive

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Harambee Starlets face a defining test of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign on Monday, August 3, when they take on Algeria in a must-win Group A finale at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, with kickoff set for 11:00 pm.

Kenya head into the match rooted at the bottom of the group with zero points, following a heavy 4-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in their opener and a narrow 1-0 loss to Senegal in their second outing.
The Starlets also carry a daunting -5 goal difference into the contest, meaning survival hinges on more than just a win; they would need to beat Algeria by at least three clear goals and rely on Morocco defeating Senegal to have any realistic chance of sneaking through to the quarter-finals.
Despite the mathematical mountain ahead, head coach Beldine Odemba has struck a defiant tone. Speaking in Rabat on the eve of the match, she pointed to gradual improvement across the campaign, noting that her side had tightened up defensively since the Morocco defeat and were determined to finally find their scoring touch.
She emphasised that although progress had been slow, the team remained committed to giving their best in the time still available.
Kenya, appearing at WAFCON for just the second time following their 2016 debut, have shown flashes of quality throughout the tournament without finding the breakthrough result they need.
A stronger showing against Algeria would not only keep alive, however slim, their hopes of a historic knockout-stage berth, but would also cap the campaign on a high note and reward the squad with a Sh10 million performance bonus.
Whatever the outcome, the Starlets’ push against Algeria represents a fitting final test of the resilience and fighting spirit they have carried throughout their return to continental football.

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