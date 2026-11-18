The Kenya Revenue Authority is advising farmers supplying various agricultural produce to factories and other businesses to register on the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) reverse invoicing in order to simplify their tax compliance.

During a consultative meeting with farmers in Murang’a County, KRA said through eTIMS, buyers are buyers to generate invoices on behalf of suppliers who may not have the capacity to issue electronic invoices.

Accoridng to the authority, the system simplifies tax compliance for farmers and ensures transactions are properly documented.

“Under the arrangement, a factory or other business purchasing agricultural produce can generate an invoice on behalf of the farmer, thereby documenting the transaction in eTIMS. This enables the purchasing business to support its expense claims with the requisite documentation,” said George Obell, Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers.

Obell noted that the absence of proper documentation can create challenges for businesses seeking to claim legitimate expenses, underscoring the importance of reverse invoicing in facilitating compliance across agricultural supply chains.

KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi highlighted the authority’s commitment to improving taxpayer education, noting that taxation content has been integrated into the school curriculum from Grade One to Grade Nine in collaboration with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

Addressing concerns raised by participants on delays in Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds, KRA explained that it has enhanced its capacity to process legitimate refund claims, with current monthly processing capacity standing at approximately Ksh 3 billion.

The Authority noted that validation procedures remain necessary to safeguard public revenue against fraudulent refund claims. However, the introduction of Green Channel validation has helped reduce processing timelines for qualifying claims to approximately five days.

KRA is currently undertaking a nationwide Citizen Assembly programme, which provides a platform for taxpayers, businesses and other stakeholders to raise concerns, seek clarification and contribute to improvements in tax administration.