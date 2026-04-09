Ruto set to address Nairobi County Assembly this afternoon

President William Ruto will this afternoon at 2.30 pm deliver a historic address at the Nairobi County Assembly.

Security has been heightened in and around City Hall ahead of the address, which will be the first by a sitting president. The opportunity was extended to him following an invitation from the MCAs.

He is expected to provide a comprehensive update on the implementation of the Ksh80 billion cooperation pact to streamline planning and delivery of key projects across the city.

Under the agreement, Ksh3.7 billion has been set aside to complete 10,000 stalled street lights and install an additional 40,000 lights across the city. The National Government, through Kenya Power, will also invest Ksh1.5 billion in transformers and last-mile electricity connections in informal settlements.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in February, President William Ruto dismissed claims that the National Government was taking over functions of the county.

“There is no transfer of functions happening. For the avoidance of doubt, I have no interest in running the city of Nairobi, my hands are full,” said Ruto.