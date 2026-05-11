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Bandari Maritime Academy asks for funds to upgrade simulator equipment

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read

Bandari Maritime Academy has asked the Parliamentary Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure to consider pushing for funds in the national budget to facilitate the modernization of their ship and cargo simulator to international standards.

The institutions CEO, Dr. Erick Katana made the request during the Committee’s visit to the institution to assess its infrastructural capacity, the maritime courses offered, and the challenges it faces.

“Hon. Members, this school has the capacity to produce world-class marine engineers. Nautical Scientists with techniques, technology, and management skills required to safely navigate and operate ships, and also produce experts in marine transport and logistics, the only challenge we have is equipment, we are forced to take our students to other countries like Tanzania, the Philippines, or the UK for advanced training,” he told the Committee.

The full-bridge mission simulator is essential at Bandari Maritime Academy, as it provides a virtual environment for students to experience real-life operational challenges.

Simulator allows students to engage in full bridge operations, enhancing their understanding of maritime safety, navigation, and environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, its usage in maritime training is crucial for preparing seafarers to operate, maintain, and manage modern vessels effectively. It also contributes to the development of skills necessary for safe and efficient maritime operations, aligning with the academy’s commitment to providing world-class training in the maritime industry.

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The Chairman of the Committee, Ndia MP George Kariuki, expressed his satisfaction following the increasing number of Kenyan youths pursuing training in maritime affairs.

“We are happy to see young Kenyans from each part of the country aspiring to be engineers and other professional fields in maritime. This is quite encouraging. As a committee, we will forge a way forward to support this institution”, Committee Chairperson Hon. Kariuki said.

The committee inspected the training facility for the Standard of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping (STCW) course.

STCW training is crucial for seafarers as it ensures that all personnel on board are trained to handle complex maritime situations safely and efficiently.

The training covers essential areas such as personal survival techniques, fire prevention and firefighting, elementary first aid, personal safety and social responsibility, security awareness, and more. These skills are vital for reducing accidents, saving lives, and maintaining safety at sea.

Furthermore, the committee toured the Maritime Survival Training and Certification Centre, which is under construction.

The Centre is a flagship facility designed to enhance safety standards in the maritime sector while ensuring Kenyan seafarers are globally competitive and fully compliant with international requirements.

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