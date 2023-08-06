CS Nakhumicha says NHIF rates will drop to Ksh. 300 starting September

The Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha has announced that starting September, contributions to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will have reduced by Ksh. 200, as part of the reforms being made to streamline the health sector.

The CS who was in Bungoma County indicated that the budgetary allocation to the sector in the current financial year will enable her Ministry to institute the much-needed reforms including revamping of maternal services and medical logistics all across the country.

“President William Ruto’s government is doing a lot in the area of health. Two months from now, NHIF rates will be revised from Ksh. 500 to Ksh. 300. This financial year Ksh 4.1 billion has also been allocated to support the Linda Mama program,” said Nakhumicha

Nakhumicha said the Kenya Kwanza government is actively reforming the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) alongside NHIF while also equipping community health promoters. She said the initiatives are aimed at improving healthcare services and accessibility in the country.

Nakhumicha claimed a lot had gone wrong in the Ministry of Health by the time she was appointed to lead it citing corruption and mismanagement. She said there are ongoing initiatives to bring order back to the sector and Kenyans will soon see changes.

“When I joined the Ministry of Health, I found a huge mess. I immediately moved in to clean the rot at KEMSA and things are back in good order there. I am also streamlining NHIF and soon the Fund will have a new CEO,” Health CS, Susan Nakhumicha