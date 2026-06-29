Technology

BRICS launches digital platform for cooperation on smart grids and energy storage

The platform will serve as a forum for exchanging expertise, implementing joint projects and developing innovative solutions in the field of energy systems

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage (BRICS DCoE) was officially unveiled at the 11th meeting of the group’s energy ministers in Gurugram, Haryana, India. This was reported by ANI, a partner of TV BRICS.

India’s Power Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, emphasised that the establishment of the centre is an important step in the development of energy cooperation between the BRICS countries.
The centre is designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices, enhance the skills of specialists, implement joint projects and strengthen technical cooperation between the BRICS countries.

“The launch of this centre reflects our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation, promoting innovation and creating reliable and future-proof energy systems,” said Khattar.
The minister noted that renewable energy sources are becoming a key element in the sector’s transformation. Future energy grids, he said, will manage demand in real time, integrate large volumes of renewable energy, utilise energy storage systems and empower consumers through digital technologies.

Khattar also stated that India is rapidly strengthening its position in the global energy transition and is already among the world leaders in the development of solar and wind energy.
According to the minister, India is implementing one of the world’s largest smart meter roll-out programmes to accelerate the digitalisation of the energy sector and improve grid efficiency. Furthermore, the country plans to develop around 100 GW of pumped-storage hydroelectric capacity out of a total potential of 260 GW, as well as to establish approximately 80 GW of battery energy storage systems.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

India’s energy agenda during its BRICS chairmanship focuses on three key areas: energy security and sustainability, energy access and equitable distribution, and the development of technology and innovation.

Courtesy/TV BRICS 

OpenAI offers to help countries build AI systems
CGIAR launches portfolio to tackle global food, climate challenges
Tech leaders gather in Nairobi to discuss emerging trends
Restore Local officially launches to boost locally-led land restoration across Africa
Roam among fastest growing firms in Africa
Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station
Kenya leads Global South to historic UN Consensus on AI Governance
Bayer launches “science for better” campaign to promote use of science to enhance lives
Digital payments economy in Africa expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030
Share This Article
Previous Article Becky Sangolo says new song was inspired by the night she met her partner
Next Article “We are truly humbled,” Jafar Jackson says as ‘Michael’ becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time
- Advertisement -
Latest News
2026 FIFA World Cup:Canada snatch late winner to eliminate Bafana Bafana
2026 FIFA World Cup Football
Fuel crises highlight the need for EVs, solar power, and international cooperation
OPINIONS
Top South African police officer survives assassination attempt
Africa International News
Mulamwah joins celebrities condemning Andrew Kibe over remarks about Stevo Simple Boy’s son
Public Figures

You May also Like

TechnologyTechnology

China embraces next-gen solid-state battery revolution with tech breakthroughs

Technology

Stakeholders call for close collaboration in combating cybercrime

BusinessInternational Business

Meta to spend hundreds of billions to build AI data centres

TechnologyTechnology

12 youth graduate with virtual production skills, driving growth in creative, digital economy

Show More