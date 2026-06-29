BRICS launches digital platform for cooperation on smart grids and energy storage

The BRICS Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage (BRICS DCoE) was officially unveiled at the 11th meeting of the group’s energy ministers in Gurugram, Haryana, India. This was reported by ANI, a partner of TV BRICS.

India’s Power Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, emphasised that the establishment of the centre is an important step in the development of energy cooperation between the BRICS countries.

The centre is designed to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices, enhance the skills of specialists, implement joint projects and strengthen technical cooperation between the BRICS countries.

“The launch of this centre reflects our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation, promoting innovation and creating reliable and future-proof energy systems,” said Khattar.

The minister noted that renewable energy sources are becoming a key element in the sector’s transformation. Future energy grids, he said, will manage demand in real time, integrate large volumes of renewable energy, utilise energy storage systems and empower consumers through digital technologies.

Khattar also stated that India is rapidly strengthening its position in the global energy transition and is already among the world leaders in the development of solar and wind energy.

According to the minister, India is implementing one of the world’s largest smart meter roll-out programmes to accelerate the digitalisation of the energy sector and improve grid efficiency. Furthermore, the country plans to develop around 100 GW of pumped-storage hydroelectric capacity out of a total potential of 260 GW, as well as to establish approximately 80 GW of battery energy storage systems.

India’s energy agenda during its BRICS chairmanship focuses on three key areas: energy security and sustainability, energy access and equitable distribution, and the development of technology and innovation.

Courtesy/TV BRICS