EPRA invites global investors at World Geothermal Congress

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has called on global investors to explore opportunities in Kenya’s geothermal sector, citing the country’s vast resource potential and ongoing efforts to strengthen regulatory frameworks that support sustainable energy development.

Speaking at the World Geothermal Congress currently underway in Calgary, Canada, EPRA Acting Director General Joseph Oketch said Kenya remains one of the world’s leading geothermal destinations, backed by robust planning tools and policy frameworks that ensure sustainable growth of the energy sector.

Oketch noted that the authority is overseeing the implementation of the Integrated National Energy Plan Regulations 2025, which seek to harmonise county and national energy planning.

“We are currently overseeing the implementation of the INEP Regulations 2025, which seek to align county energy plans with national plans, ensuring coherence across levels of government and ensuring all actors follow a common framework and that energy planning is economically efficient and technically sound,” he said.

Reliable and affordable power

According to EPRA, the Kenya electricity sector is guided by key planning instruments, including the Least Cost Power Development Plan, the National Energy Policy, and the Integrated National Energy Plan.

The Authority said the frameworks are designed to ensure coordinated and sustainable development across all energy subsectors while identifying the most cost-effective pathways for electricity generation and transmission expansion.

Oketch said geothermal energy continues to play a central role in Kenya’s energy mix due to its ability to provide reliable baseload power at comparatively low production costs.

The country is recognised globally as one of Africa’s leading geothermal producers, with the resource contributing significantly to national electricity generation and supporting the government’s transition to clean energy.

New regulations

The EPRA Acting Director General said the authority is finalising the Draft Geothermal Resources Regulations 2026, which are expected to streamline permitting and licensing procedures in the sector while strengthening environmental, health and safety compliance.

“We are making significant strides in establishing frameworks that enhance the operational environment for geothermal energy investments,” Oketch said.

He added that once enacted, the regulations will create a more predictable investment environment while ensuring the responsible development of geothermal resources.

“By establishing clear protocols for permitting and licensing, we are not only attracting investment into the sector but also ensuring that environmental and safety standards are met comprehensively. This creates a win-win for both the industry and the communities where these resources are developed,” he said.

Industry stakeholders have identified regulatory certainty as one of the key factors in unlocking additional geothermal investments, particularly in exploration and resource development.

Geothermal development

He underscored the importance of collaboration between governments, regulators, investors, and development partners in advancing geothermal energy.

He said EPRA remains committed to engaging both local and international stakeholders to develop inclusive regulations that encourage innovation while promoting sustainable energy practices.

“As we advance our regulatory frameworks, we are committed to engaging with both local and international partners to shape an inclusive regulatory environment that supports innovation and sustainable practices in geothermal energy,” he said.

The official added that Kenya aims to strengthen its position as a global leader in geothermal development by creating an enabling environment for investment and ensuring responsible resource utilisation.

EPRA said its participation at the World Geothermal Congress aligns with its mandate of promoting and regulating the sustainable development of geothermal resources while safeguarding environmental and community interests.