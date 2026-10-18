Rwandan Embassy hosts second Rwanda Cultural Gala and Exhibition

Rwandan Embassy hosts about 500 Rwandans and friends of Rwanda at the Utalii Sports Club in Nairobi for the 2nd Rwanda Cultural Gala & Exhibition.

The event featured football, volleyball and igisoro games, followed by an evening of cultural celebrations where the best-performing teams in each category were awarded. Rwandan entrepreneurs also showcased their products and services during the event.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Ernest Rwamucyo thanked the diaspora committee for organising the event and encouraged the Rwandan community to uphold Rwandan values and preserve the country’s rich culture.

Dr Innocent Butare, Chairperson of the leadership committee of the Rwandan Community in Kenya, echoed the same message, stressing the importance of preserving Rwanda’s positive image.

The event was also punctuated by intervals of Rwandan traditional dances, songs and drumming.