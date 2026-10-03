Deadline extended for Digital Media Awards

Creatives and Digital Media Practitioners have been granted more time to prepare and submit their work as organisers of the Digital Media Awards have extended the deadline to Monday, October 5.

According to a statement released by the organisation, the extension is in response to “numerous requests from creative agencies, brands, publishers, and digital content creators across the region seeking extra time to finalise their submissions and showcase their best campaigns from the past year.”

The Digital Media Awards celebrate outstanding creativity, innovation, and effectiveness across digital marketing, content creation, social media, publishing and technology.

“We have seen an exceptional calibre of entries so far, reflecting the rapid evolution and creative depth of our digital ecosystem,” said Brian Njagi, the Digital Media Awards Committee Chairman in a statement seen by KBC Digital. “We are just under 200 entries. As of now, the number of entries is 186. By extending the deadline to October 5th, we want to ensure that every creative, agency, and brand gets the opportunity to showcase their finest work and receive the regional recognition they deserve.”

Key updated submission details:

New Deadline: Monday, October 5, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Eligibility: Campaigns, digital assets, and projects produced within the eligible awards period.

Categories Include: Film & Film Crafts, Print & Print Crafts, Media & PR, Digital & Digital Crafts, Live Events & Sponsorships, Design & Design Crafts, Radio & Audio Crafts

How to Enter: Submissions must be completed online via the official portal on the DMA website

An esteemed jury of regional industry experts and thought leaders will judge the entries, with results unveiled at this year’s Digital Media Awards ceremony, scheduled for 11 December.