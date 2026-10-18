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Violent clashes, looting and buildings ablaze in France

BBC
By BBC
2 Min Read

Violence broke out across France on Saturday during the latest day of demonstrations against hardship in schools and the cost of living.

At least 1,200 people were arrested during what the French government described as an “escalation in violence” alongside an estimated 550,000 taking to the streets.

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In Paris, there were significant clashes into the evening with riot police, who used tear gas and water cannon on crowds.

Buildings were set alight in the capital and other areas, including in Limoges where a large fire in the town hall caused the roof to partly collapse.

Looting broke out in several cities, with widespread vandalism targeting city halls and businesses also reported.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 150 police officers were injured in the unrest.

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In the French capital, the main march appeared to be largely peaceful during the afternoon. A group of young people told the BBC that they were “pacifists” who were “just trying to make things change, but nothing is moving”.

Hundreds of thousands of students have protested in recent weeks over staff shortages and dilapidated facilities in the country’s lycées – secondary schools attended by 15- to 18-year-olds.

Their numbers have been bolstered by trade union members and other protest groups.

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