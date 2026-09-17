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Ed Sheeran backlash: Billionaire says musician asked him to donate $2M

The request came after Macklemore said he would donate $1m (Ksh. 129.5m) to Palestinian organisations, challenging Kraft to match the sum.

BBC
By BBC
3 Min Read

Robert Kraft, the US stadium owner who had pro-Palestinian rapper Macklemore removed as Ed Sheeran’s opening act at his venue, says Sheeran has asked him to donate $2m (Ksh. 251m) to “aid in the region”.

The request came after Macklemore said he would donate $1m (Ksh. 129.5m) to Palestinian organisations, challenging Kraft to match the sum.

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Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, announced the requested pledge in his second statement this week on the controversy, without specifying where exactly the funds would go.

On Monday, he confirmed he had Macklemore dropped as the opening act from Sheeran’s forthcoming performance at Gillette Stadium near Boston, accusing the rapper of hate speech.

Facing a backlash, Sheeran has said the decision to drop Macklemore from his Loop Tour was made by promoters and that he would not be drawn into a public debate over Gaza.

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In a statement, Kraft, 85, said: “Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.

“Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.”

In the statement, which was issued by Gillette Stadium on Kraft’s behalf, he said he would like those speaking in support of the Palestinian people to know that he has long “supported efforts that create opportunity for Palestinians”.

He also said that he has worked to bring “young Palestinians and Israelis together to build businesses, create jobs, and forge relationships”.

“I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people,” Kraft said. “I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting.”

The owner of the Kraft Group, a sports and event management company, did not say whether he had rallied other stadium owners to ban Macklemore from their venues, as the rapper claims.

Macklemore – real name Benjamin Haggerty – called for a “free Palestine” and showed images of devastation in Gaza during two Sheeran concerts in New Jersey earlier this month.

He was dropped on Monday from Sheeran’s line-up, just days before the tour was set to resume in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Sheeran, who performed at Kraft’s 2022 wedding, said on Tuesday he was not responsible for Macklemore being removed as an opening act from the tour.

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