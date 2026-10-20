Culture

Former KBC broadcaster Elizabeth Omollo honoured as Shujaa

Her recognition falls under the Scholarship, Professionalism and Research category,

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Veteran broadcaster Elizabeth Anyango Omollo, popularly known as Auntie Liz, has been honoured as a national hero for her contribution to Kenya’s media industry and mentorship of young broadcasters.

Omollo was among 264 Kenyans recognised during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations presided over by President William Ruto at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on Tuesday.

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According to the National Heroes Council’s 2026 publication, she was recognised for advancing the media industry through journalism and broadcasting, as well as mentoring young people, particularly girls, to become successful radio broadcasters locally and internationally.

“Her work continues to inspire the promotion of excellence, integrity, and ethical practice in the media industry,” the Council said in its citation.

Omollo began her career at the Voice of Kenya, now the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), on June 1, 1965, as a programme assistant trainee on a temporary contract.

She became a familiar voice to generations of listeners through educational and children’s programmes, including Radio Lesson and Hello Children.

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She also hosted The Breakfast Club and the music programme Sundowner, and produced Thursday Evening Concert, which showcased classical music.

Her career at KBC saw her rise to become Head of the English Service and later Head of Metro FM.

She subsequently joined Royal Media Services, where she served as head of Ramogi FM and also presented programmes on the station.

Beyond her broadcasting work, Omollo’s influence has extended to nurturing talent in an industry where women have historically faced barriers to leadership and professional advancement.

Her recognition falls under the Scholarship, Professionalism and Research category, one of 14 categories used by the National Heroes Council to honour Kenyans for their contributions to national development.

This year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, held under the theme “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora” (Our Shield, Prosperity through Sports and a Better Economy), recognised individuals whose work has shaped the country across different fields.

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