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One killed as police arrest 14 over Kisumu, Nyahururu violence

In Kisumu, police said violent confrontations between two opposing groups resulted in the death of one person, several injuries, the torching of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
3 Min Read

Eight suspects have been arrested following deadly clashes in Kisumu City that left one person dead, several others injured and property destroyed while six more suspects are in police custody over violence that disrupted a political rally in Nyahururu Town.

In a statement, the National Police Service has condemned the incidents as acts of political intolerance, saying investigations are ongoing and warning that all those found responsible will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

In Kisumu, police said violent confrontations between two opposing groups resulted in the death of one person, several injuries, the torching of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that, in Kisumu City, a violent confrontation between two opposing groups resulted in the death of one person, several injuries, the torching of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle,” read the statement.

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Adding that: “Following swift police intervention, eight suspects were arrested and placed in custody pending arraignment in court. Efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals involved are ongoing.”

In Nyahururu Town, police arrested six suspects after a group of individuals allegedly attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, causing minor injuries to several members of the public, including one Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury and was treated and discharged.

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“Contrary to some allegations, there was no shooting incident. Police responded promptly and arrested six suspects, who have been placed in custody pending arraignment,” NPS clarified.

Condemning the violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu, the National Police Service stressed that such acts undermine public order, threaten national cohesion and violate citizens’ constitutional rights to peacefully associate, assemble and participate in political activities.

“The Service strongly condemns these acts of political intolerance, violence and goonism. Such incidents undermine public order, threaten national cohesion and violate citizens’ constitutional rights to peacefully associate, assemble and participate in political activities,” NPS noted.

The Service reiterated that no person regardless of social status, political affiliation or public office is above the law warning that anyone found engaging in violence, sponsoring criminal gangs, inciting supporters or disrupting lawful gatherings will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

Members of the public who may have information that could assist the investigation have been urged to report to the nearest police station or through the toll free numbers 999 and 911, via #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203, or by WhatsApp on 0709 570 000, to report anonymously.

The National Police Service have vowed to remain committed to conducting a thorough, impartial and evidence-led investigation to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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