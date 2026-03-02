Local News

UDA postpones grassroot elections following MP Ng’eno’s death

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read
UDA National Election Board Chairman Antony Mwaura //PHOTO: Courtesy

The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has postponed the third phase of its repeat grassroot elections, initially scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, following the death of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno, who died in an helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County.

In a statement issued on Monday, UDA National Election Board Chairman Antony Mwaura said the decision was made out of respect for the late MP and to observe a period of mourning.

“In respect to and in solidarity with the subsequent period of mourning, we have found it necessary to adjust our timelines accordingly,” he said.

The rescheduled Phase III elections will now take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, covering Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Baringo, Laikipia, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, and Vihiga counties.

Additionally, Repeat Phase II Grassroot Elections initially set for earlier dates have been moved to Thursday, April 9, 2026.

These will take place in coastal, eastern, and western counties including Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Turkana, Kajiado, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, and Kakamega.

