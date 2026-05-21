Samsung strike on hold as workers push for AI bonus

The largest union at Samsung Electronics has suspended a planned strike after reaching a last-minute tentative pay agreement with the South Korean technology giant.

It has temporarily eased fears of disruption at the world’s largest memory chipmaker during a boom in the building of artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

The union, which represents nearly 48,000 workers, said industrial action that was due to begin on Thursday would be suspended while members vote on the deal from 22-27 May.

Here’s why a strike could be so disruptive for the global technology industry.

What is the dispute about?

The dispute centres on how to distribute profits generated by soaring demand for AI memory chips.

At issue is the distribution of bonuses between staff in memory chip divisions and those in other units.

Samsung had planned to pay generous bonuses to 27,000 staff making memory chips – at least six times more than its workers making other chips, and electronics.

The union said that 23,000 workers who were making less advanced chips for companies like Tesla and Nvidia should not be left behind.

It raised concerns over potential disruption to chip production, with major implications for global supply chains and South Korea’s export-driven economy.

Samsung is the world’s largest memory chipmaker by sales and a major supplier of chips used in AI data centres, smartphones and laptops.

The broader Samsung Group accounts for roughly a fifth of South Korea’s economic output.

The dispute comes at a sensitive moment for the company as it faces intensifying competition from rivals SK Hynix and Micron amid surging AI-driven chip demand that has already strained global supply.

What has Samsung said?

Samsung’s operating profit in the January to March quarter jumped about 750% from a year earlier.

Booming demand for AI chips pushed its stock market market valuation past $1tn (£744bn) in May.

Last year, rival SK Hynix abolished its bonus pay cap for 10 years.

This led to bonuses more than three times higher than those offered to Samsung employees. Some Samsung workers jumped ship to SK Hynix as a result.

Samsung then proposed that memory chip workers receive bonuses of 607% of their annual salary – higher than SK Hynix – according to transcripts of wage negotiations seen by Reuters.

But employees in other businesses would only receive bonuses of 50% to 100%, according to the documents.

The union also wanted Samsung to abolish a bonus cap of 50% of annual salaries and allocate 15% of annual operating profit to a bonus pool distributed to workers.

Samsung bosses previously flagged that the strike could impact South Korea’s economy more broadly, because of lower sales, investment outflows and lower tax revenue.

In the statement issued after the tentative deal was agreed the company said: “With a humble attitude, we will build a more mature and constructive labour-management relationship to ensure that such an incident never happens again.”

On Thursday, Samsung’s shares rose by more than 6% after the announcement, while South Korea’s Kospi stock index jumped by over 7%.

What impact could a strike have?

Such a strike could impact Samsung’s operating profit ⁠by 21 trillion won to 31 trillion won ($14.08bn to $20.79bn; £10.4bn to £15.4bn), according to JP Morgan.

But any walkout is likely to be limited, after a South Korean court granted Samsung Electronics an injunction.

The court said staffing levels needed for safety protection, facility damage prevention and product quality maintenance must remain at normal levels, to prevent damage to facilities and production.

It also barred the union and its leader from occupying or locking company facilities and obstructing workers from entering them. The union would face fines of $74,000 a day if it breaches the order.

“In today’s interconnected global economy, disruptions in strategically important industries can create ripple effects extending well beyond a single company or market,” the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said.

“Competing regional manufacturing markets could benefit if concerns over predictability and continuity persist.”