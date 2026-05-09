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SA’s Airlink crew told to stay home over hantavirus exposure

Agencies
By Agencies
1 Min Read

South African (SA) airline Airlink has advised some of its crew members to stay home until further notice.

This is due to potential exposure to the hantavirus.

The airline says one of its passengers who flew from St Helena to Johannesburg died on Saturday last week.

The Health Department says at least 62 people have been identified as having possible contacts with infected persons.

Airlink says there were at least 82 passengers, including the deceased, and six crew members onboard the flight.

The passenger was part of a cruise ship, which experienced an outbreak of hantavirus.

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The ship was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Three people from the ship have since died.

Airlink’s Linden Birns says as of last night health authorities had not instructed the crew or anyone to isolate, and they would only undergo observation if they started feeling unwell.

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