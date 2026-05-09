Four injured in Lamu boat collision

Four people sustained serious injuries after two boats carrying 19 people Saturday morning collided and capsized in the Kilindi area of Lamu County.

The casualties were evacuated to King Fahad Hospital for specialised treatment, while 14 others who suffered minor injuries were attended to at the scene.

Emergency response teams from the Kenya Red Cross, Community Disaster Responders, and local divers swiftly responded to the incident and assisted in rescue efforts.

Investigations have commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and capsize incident.