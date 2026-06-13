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Diesel tanker overturns along Bungoma-Malaba highway

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A diesel tanker enroute to Kampala, Uganda, overturned Saturday morning at the Ikapolok area along the Bungoma-Malaba highway, about four kilometres from the Malaba border point, causing a traffic snarl-up.

Police were forced to intervene for several hours as crowds attempted to siphon the fuel.

Teso North Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Chris Bahati Ojwang’ said investigations have been launched to establish the exact cause of the crash.

He said preliminary findings indicate the tanker, which was carrying 30,000 litres of diesel, had earlier developed mechanical problems.

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Bahati said the driver allegedly lost control while attempting to restart the engine after it stalled again on the road.

He commended officers, county officials and members of the public who helped secure the scene and prevent further escalation, noting that their quick response ensured the fuel cargo was contained.

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The police commander also warned residents against siphoning fuel from accident scenes, terming the practice extremely dangerous regardless of the perceived volatility of the product, and urged greater public awareness on safety risks.

Firefighters sprayed water on the spilled fuel as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of ignition and possible explosion.

The driver has been taken into custody to assist with investigations.

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