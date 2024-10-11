Schools heads decry delayed disbursement of capitation

Secondary Schools across the country face early closure if the government fails to release part of the delayed capitation.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association National Chairman Willy Kuria says delayed disbursement of part of the Ksh 24 billion capitation to schools has paralyzed learning in secondary schools which threatens to jeopardize the smooth running of the forthcoming KCSE examinations.

Led by Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association National Chairman Willy Kuria, the principals expressed concern that most of the day secondary schools have not been able to handle the end-of-term sciences practicals due to lack of funds to purchase the required equipment and exam materials.

The situation has raised concerns in schools with heads of institutions noting this will affect preparedness of learners especially on sciences-related subjects in the forth coming exams

The situation has forced some institutions to temporarily seek facilitation from better-equipped schools.

In Murang’a County, form three students from Gikuu Day Secondary and Kambirwa Day Secondary School have sought assistance from Murang’a High School for their Science exams practical, which is straining resources.

However, in a separate event in Meru County, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba noted the government had already released the funds, insisting the Ministry is committed to enhancing smooth learning across the country.

To ensure a seamless transition for CBC learners, Ogamba said the government has constructed more than 12000 classrooms in the country out of the targeted 16,000 rooms.

According to the school calendar, all Kenyan Secondary Schools are scheduled to break for holiday from 25th October 2024, to pave way for the national examinations.