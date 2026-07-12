New Hot Water Treatment Plant set to boost Tana River mango exports

Tana River County Government has procured a Hot Water Treatment (HWT) Plant for preserving the quality and shelf life of mangoes.

The HWT equipment installed at the Galole Integrated Fruit Processing Plant operated by the Coast Development Authority (CDA), seeks to boost mango farming and enable local produce to meet stringent export market standards.

The Galole fruit factory was established by CDA in 2013 to process fresh mangoes into mango juice with the potential of processing other fruit juices such as pineapples, watermelons and tomatoes for both local and international markets.

The HWT plant is an industrial post-harvest system used to disinfect mangoes by submerging them in a controlled hot water environment.

The chemical-free process goes a long way in eliminating pests such as fruit flies and preventing fungal diseases while preserving the quality and the shelf life of mangoes.

The development will have a positive ripple effect on smallholder farmers by boosting their incomes and livelihoods through increased export opportunities.

Area Governor Maj. (Rtd.) Dhadho Godhana says the plant is part of a broader push to reduce post-harvest losses and eliminate exploitative middlemen besides improving competitiveness in the global market.

“The facility will provide local farmers with a reliable market by effectively eliminating exploitative middlemen and ensuring greater returns,” he said, adding that the hot water treatment will be a game changer for local mango exports.

Godhana noted that local farmers faced significant setbacks in accessing export markets due to invasive fruit flies which has led to numerous cancellations of mango shipments to European markets.

Speaking when he toured the fruit processing factory, Godhana noted that enhanced value addition to mango produce will enable farmers to earn better prices and improve their livelihoods.

The county boss who was accompanied by Galole MP Said Hiribae and a host of County Executive Committee members said the hot water treatment facility will boost exports of Tana River fruit products to local and international markets.

He said by investing in HWT technologies farmers in Tana River will be better prepared to meet the stringent phytosanitary standards required by major international markets.

Phytosanitary refers to measures and controls designed to protect plant health, primarily by preventing the introduction and spread of plant pests and diseases.

Godhana said the treatment plant immerses harvested mangoes in precisely heated water to eliminate fruit larvae, prevent fungal infection and extend shelf life.

The Governor disclosed that his administration has already secured a ready market for the processed products, with the necessary certification processes expected to be completed by October this year.

He said during his recent tour to Italy the county has secured a grant of Sh.1 billion to boost agriculture and energy sectors.

“During the foreign tour we managed to enter into a partnership with the Italian Centro Agro Alimentare Riminise (CAAR) Group, which will enable Tana River mangoes and other fresh produce to enter the EU market,” he said.