Scientists from South Ural State University (Russia), a partner of TV BRICS, in collaboration with colleagues from Zhejiang University (China), have developed a new method for repairing microcracks in concrete. Instead of chemical resins or cement mortars, they used a bacterial emulsion containing sodium alginate – a substance derived from seaweed. The mixture seals the cracks and withstands water pressure of up to 2 bar (equivalent to a 20-metre water column). This was reported on the website of the Russian university.

The researchers added the soil bacterium Sporosarcina pasteurii to the concrete mix; this bacterium is known as the “invisible builder” and is used in geotechnical engineering. It has the ability to precipitate calcium carbonate (calcite), which transforms loose materials (such as sand or soil) into solid structures.

However, the bacteria are easily washed away by a flow of water, and their crystals are brittle and quickly break down under pressure. To prevent this, the scientists added sodium alginate – a substance derived from brown algae – to the bacterial emulsion. It increases the viscosity of the mixture, preventing the bacteria and calcium carbonate particles from being washed away.

“The alginate immediately forms a gel that holds the active components in place, while the bacteria gradually build up new crystals. The result is a two-stage system: rapid sealing plus long-term strengthening. This makes it possible to repair cracks even under water pressure,” explained Professor Tamara Chernykh of South Ural State University.

Tests have shown that under high pressure (up to 2 bar), the repair layer based on a bacterial emulsion sustained approximately 20 per cent less damage than compositions without bacteria or without carbonate particles. Increasing the concentration of components in the mixture makes the material’s structure even denser, which enhances the integrity and stability of the repair layer.

This development could be used to repair cracks in tunnels, underground car parks and hydraulic structures. According to the researchers, in the long term, the technology will help extend the service life of concrete structures and reduce maintenance costs.

Courtesy/ TV BRICS