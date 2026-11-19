King Mohammed VI of Morocco has chaired a royal working session to introduce “Morocco’s Offer,” a roadmap aimed at building a sovereign, competitive national defence and security industry that drives growth, innovation and job creation.

The initiative is designed to build an integrated national industrial ecosystem covering research and development, production, integration, maintenance, testing and storage.

Building on progress since the 2020 adoption of Law No. 10-20 on defence and security materials, including projects in Berrechid, Midparc Nouaceur, Sidi Yahya, and Benslimane, the plan reflects a long-term economic vision.

To roll out the sector smoothly, the framework introduces four key pillars: a dedicated strategic agency, an industrial holding company to support national players and partnerships, a specialised academy for research and talent and new industrial acceleration zones in Ben Guerir and Benslimane alongside Sidi Yahya and Nouaceur.

Expanding into new zones is intended to boost regional development and create skills and job hubs in areas less integrated into major national industrial trends.

By 2035, the roadmap targets roughly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, meeting about 40 percent of the needs of the Royal Armed Forces and security agencies and generating 65 percent of turnover from exports.

Priority areas include drones and autonomous systems, land and naval systems, ammunition, defence electronics, cyber defence and artificial intelligence.

Beyond defence manufacturing, the initiative aims to strengthen industrial sovereignty, support economic diplomacy, and expand strategic partnerships. Through technology transfer, industrial synergies, and shared know-how across civilian sectors.