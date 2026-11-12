HealthInternational NewsLocal NewsNEWS

WHO launches global movement to strengthen trust in science, improve health

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read
Picture by WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched a new global movement uniting more than 240 organizations behind a shared commitment to strengthen trust in science and harness its power to improve health and development.

Dubbed Together for Science and Health, the initiative was officially launched on Wednesday to coincide with the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The movement rallies scientists, leaders, policy-makers and institutions across sectors, with 12 events taking place across countries and regions to mark the occasion.

The launch is also closely associated with the Paris Peace Forum (PPF), one of France’s flagship platforms for international diplomacy and multilateral cooperation, reflecting the country’s commitment to mobilizing global actors around shared challenges.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading the launch.

Tedros said science one of humanity’s most powerful tools, and has always been the engine of better health.

Secret Service ‘aware’ of Elon Musk post about Harris, Biden
Prosecutors charge 16 alleged Gambino mafia members in US and Italy
Kenya human rights activists stage protests over Besigye detention
As a child Khensani dreamed of being an astronaut but now she is flying high in banking space

“Science has enabled people to live longer, healthier lives through vaccines, medicines, disease prevention and outbreak response. Through the Together for Science and Health Movement, WHO and partners are working together to champion evidence, trust and innovation as the foundations of healthier societies,” said Tedros.

The movement will drive collective action around three priorities: bringing science and society closer together; strengthening the use of evidence in health policy-making; and improving how science is communicated and discussed.

Participating organizations will share effective approaches, resources and lessons and build practical collaborations that strengthen trust and help ensure that scientific progress benefits everyone.

“Science shapes our health every day, from detecting and preventing diseases to developing new medicines, responding to outbreaks, and improving care. Many of the greatest advances in health have been possible because people, families, and communities have had confidence in scientific evidence and supported its translation into action,” Tedros added.

“No institution, country or community can build and sustain trust alone. The Together for Science and Health movement offers a space for dialogue and collaboration, not polarization. Shaping the future of science is the responsibility of everyone,” said Dr Sylvie Briand, WHO Chief Scientist and Assistant Director-General a.i. for Health Systems, Access and Data. “The movement will bring a wide range of stakeholders together around the idea that science is a shared resource that can help us build healthier, fairer and more resilient societies.”

The initiative comes amid rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, which are transforming how people access, interpret and share scientific and health information.

WHO said the movement would strengthen public engagement with scientific evidence and promote confidence in its application to everyday health decisions.

“With today’s launch, WHO is inviting organizations and institutions worldwide to join the movement, contribute with their expertise and networks, and help build a future in which trusted science translates into better health for everyone,” Tedros noted.

Seven arrested in Nairobi as war on narcotics intensify
Specialized team formed to probe Endarasha Academy fire tragedy
First cohort of young professional impact associates program in Kenya graduates
DP Kindiki calls for reflection and unity in Easter message
Senate Committee rejects Thangwa’s proposal to extend public holidays
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChristine Muchira
Follow:
Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
Previous Article Nvidia board weighs Jensen Huang’s future as CEO
Next Article Seven Kenyan athletes return home from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Seven Kenyan athletes return home from the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics
Athletics Sports
Nvidia board weighs Jensen Huang’s future as CEO
Business International Business
15.3kg of suspected narcotics recovered, one arrested in Bungoma
County News NEWS
Sushi month begins in Nairobi
Lifestyle

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Govt urged to arrest cartels fleecing PEV victims

County NewsNEWS

Number of civil servants suffering from mental health triples

County NewsNEWS

Three to serve 15 years in jail for attacking journalist

County NewsNEWS

DCI investigates letter instructing Mackenzie’s followers to fast to death

Show More