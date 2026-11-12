WHO launches global movement to strengthen trust in science, improve health

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched a new global movement uniting more than 240 organizations behind a shared commitment to strengthen trust in science and harness its power to improve health and development.

Dubbed Together for Science and Health, the initiative was officially launched on Wednesday to coincide with the World Science Day for Peace and Development.

The movement rallies scientists, leaders, policy-makers and institutions across sectors, with 12 events taking place across countries and regions to mark the occasion.

The launch is also closely associated with the Paris Peace Forum (PPF), one of France’s flagship platforms for international diplomacy and multilateral cooperation, reflecting the country’s commitment to mobilizing global actors around shared challenges.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading the launch.

Tedros said science one of humanity’s most powerful tools, and has always been the engine of better health.

“Science has enabled people to live longer, healthier lives through vaccines, medicines, disease prevention and outbreak response. Through the Together for Science and Health Movement, WHO and partners are working together to champion evidence, trust and innovation as the foundations of healthier societies,” said Tedros.

The movement will drive collective action around three priorities: bringing science and society closer together; strengthening the use of evidence in health policy-making; and improving how science is communicated and discussed.

Participating organizations will share effective approaches, resources and lessons and build practical collaborations that strengthen trust and help ensure that scientific progress benefits everyone.

“Science shapes our health every day, from detecting and preventing diseases to developing new medicines, responding to outbreaks, and improving care. Many of the greatest advances in health have been possible because people, families, and communities have had confidence in scientific evidence and supported its translation into action,” Tedros added.

“No institution, country or community can build and sustain trust alone. The Together for Science and Health movement offers a space for dialogue and collaboration, not polarization. Shaping the future of science is the responsibility of everyone,” said Dr Sylvie Briand, WHO Chief Scientist and Assistant Director-General a.i. for Health Systems, Access and Data. “The movement will bring a wide range of stakeholders together around the idea that science is a shared resource that can help us build healthier, fairer and more resilient societies.”

The initiative comes amid rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, which are transforming how people access, interpret and share scientific and health information.

WHO said the movement would strengthen public engagement with scientific evidence and promote confidence in its application to everyday health decisions.

“With today’s launch, WHO is inviting organizations and institutions worldwide to join the movement, contribute with their expertise and networks, and help build a future in which trusted science translates into better health for everyone,” Tedros noted.