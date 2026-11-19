The opposition is preparing to blame the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for losing the 2027 General Election, President William Ruto has said.

The President pointed out that they were not ready for next year’s election, saying they had yet to pick a candidate or come up with any agenda.

He told the opposition to stop attacking the IEBC and instead seek the support of the people.

“When you see someone picking a fight with the IEBC, that is someone preparing for defeat. They are looking for a scapegoat,” he said. “IEBC does not have votes; votes are with the people.”

The President was speaking in Bokoli in Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County, where he launched the construction of the 17.3km Matisi-Bokoli-Milani-Teremi road.

He said the Ksh1.2 billion project is part of a Ksh21 billion investment in road construction across the county to improve connectivity and ease the movement of people, goods and services.

He also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Bokoli Modern Market, which will accommodate 200 Mama Mboga and other small-scale traders.

He noted that the Government is investing Ksh1.8 billion to build 17 modern markets in Bungoma County as part of its nationwide plan to build 600 markets.

Additionally, President Ruto explained that the Government is investing Ksh3 billion to construct hostels that will accommodate 6,000 beds.

On last mile electricity connectivity, the President noted that the Government is investing Ksh1.8 billion to connect 25,000 households to power in Bungoma County.

At the same, he said 930,000 residents of Bungoma County – 55 per cent of the population – have registered with the Social Health Authority and are accessing universal healthcare.

Since SHA started operations two years ago, he disclosed, Ksh5.3 billion has been paid to hospitals in Bungoma County for services provided to patients.

In the sugar sector, the President said reforms are bearing fruit, noting that farmers will receive bonuses from next week for the first time ever.

“Already, we have Ksh1.2 billion to be paid to sugar farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President handed over the Naitiri Modern Market to Mama Mboga in Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma County, and launched construction of the 9.5km Mfupi-Mukuyuni-Naitiri road, an investment of KSh600 million.

Earlier, at Segero in Nambale Constituency, Busia County, the President launched the tarmacking of the 55km Butula-Nambale-Amukura and Amukura-Machakusi and Kotur-Kocholia roads.

He said the Government is tarmacking the roads at a cost of KSh3.3 billion, opening up the region for investment and trade.

President Ruto stated that the Government is investing KSh15 billion to build 150km of new roads across Busia County to improve connectivity and help farmers access markets for their produce.

He also flagged off the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project, opening up opportunities for enterprise and improving the livelihoods of residents at the same place.

The President pointed out that the Government is connecting 15,500 households in Busia County to electricity at a cost of KSh1.3 billion, expanding access to reliable power.

He also said the Ksh1 billion stadium project in Busia is progressing well and will be ready in six months.

He also noted that 465,000 residents of Busia County had registered with SHA

At the same time, the President called out former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for inciting Kenyans.

He warned Kenyans that Mr Gachagua had already bought a house in Texas, United States, where he would flee after inciting violence.

He also faulted leaders opposed to development projects benefiting Kenyans, citing roads as an example. He told the people of Busia County not to be deceived by such leaders.

“Dont not be deceived that roads are not important yet roads have been built elsewhere and this region has a few modern roads,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Governors Peter Otuoma (Busia) and Kenneth Lusaka were among leaders present.

Speaker Wetang’ula said residents of Western Kenya had suffered for many years due to challenges facing Nzoia Sugar Company, which has since been revived under President Ruto’s administration to support sugar cane farmers.

He noted that the Government had provided Ksh474 million to pay workers’ salary arrears while bonuses would soon be paid to farmers.

“We shall not allow Nzoia to be a political resurrection garden,” he said.

Mr Oparanya urged leaders and residents of Western Kenya to unite behind President Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He cautioned residents against being swayed by opposition politics, urging them instead to focus on the Government’s development record and continued support for the region.

Mr Mudavadi said President Ruto had honoured his coalition commitments, including the construction of 1,000km of roads in the region during his first term.

He called for continuity to sustain development programmes and ensure the region’s priorities remain funded beyond the 2027 General Election.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli commended President Ruto’s leadership, citing his commitment to Kenya’s interests both locally and internationally.

He urged residents to reject divisive politics and focus on the Government’s development record, noting that Kenya remains economically stable compared to several other African countries.

“Don’t allow yourselves to be incited,” he urged residents.

Mr Lusaka commended the Government for supporting agriculture through reduced fertiliser prices and subsidised seeds, noting that the measures had boosted farming in Western Kenya where agriculture is a key source of livelihood.