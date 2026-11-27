The Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has called for increased budgetary allocations to the livestock sector to address critical funding gaps and strengthen service delivery to farmers and pastoralists.

The Committee made the call during a meeting with the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Livestock Development, Jonathan Mueke, who presented the Department’s funding requirements under the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

The Department informed the Committee that its proposed allocation of KSh 15.33 billion for the 2027/28 Financial Year falls short of its resource requirement of KSh 28.11 billion, leaving a funding gap of KSh 12.78 billion.

The Principal Secretary sought the Committee’s intervention in securing an additional KSh 8.24 billion, including KSh 4 billion to settle pending bills arising from the Halal Court Award, KSh 743.02 million for critical recurrent expenditure and KSh 3.5 billion to support key development programmes.

The proposed development funding will support livestock vaccination and disease control, value chain development, veterinary vaccine production, livestock training institutions, leather and dairy development, as well as feedlots, fodder and pasture development.

The Committee also emphasised the need for increased investment in livestock insurance to protect farmers and pastoralists against drought and other production risks, particularly with the anticipated completion of the DRIVE Project in October 2027.

Members further called for stronger regulation and monitoring of veterinary medicines, especially antibiotics, warning that their misuse could contribute to antimicrobial resistance, drug residues in animal products and threats to food safety.

The Committee will consider the submissions alongside views from other stakeholders in preparing its report and recommendations on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.