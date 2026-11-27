Former Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of university student Sharon Belyne Otieno, alongside his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo, who received a similar jail term.

Former Migori County Clerk Caspal Ojwang’ Obiero was sentenced to 18 years in jail.

The sentences followed their conviction for the murder of Sharon who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

In a statement, the court also established that Obado was the biological father of her unborn child. Sharon was murdered between 3rd and 4th of September 2018, at Owade area in Rachuonyo Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

Lady Justice Cecilia Githua found that the Obado and his co-accused acted jointly with others not before the court in executing a common criminal plan.

“Having carefully appraised the evidence on record in its entirety, it is clear to me that the evidence demonstrated that the accused persons acted in concert jointly with others not before the court pursuant to a common design, each performing a distinct role in furtherance of a criminal enterprise that resulted in the death of the deceased,” she ruled.

The court established that Obado provided the motive, instigation and financial resources to facilitate the murder, while Oyamo coordinated its execution and Obiero provided logistical support and helped conceal the crime.

The judge further ruled that Obado’s absence from Migori at the time of the murder did not absolve him of criminal responsibility, noting that the doctrine of common intention extends liability to individuals who participate in a joint criminal enterprise.

The prosecution called 42 witnesses and produced 81 exhibits in support of its case.

In determining the sentences, the court considered the mitigation presented by the convicts, probation reports and victim impact statements. It also considered submissions by Sharon’s family, who sought compensation.

However, the court declined to award compensation, citing insufficient evidence to establish the claim. The three were convicted on 23rd July 23 2026, and remained in custody pending sentencing.

The prosecution team comprised Catherine Mwaniki, Gikui Gichuhi, Betsy Gikonyo and Allan Mulama.