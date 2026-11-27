Morocco has signed two major agreements to fund and grow its local defense and security industry, backed by nearly 22 billion dirhams in public support and a planned new agency.

King Mohammed VI of Morocco, joined by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, led the signing ceremony on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at the Royal Palace in Rabat.

This follows royal instructions issued on November 18, 2026, to accelerate the “Morocco Offer” plan to build a local defense and security sector.

Rather than relying only on government defense spending, the plan brings together government ministries, public funds, universities, banks, business groups, and investors.

The first agreement covers financing for the plan and was signed by top officials from the ministries of interior, finance, industry, and defense administration.

The second agreement aims to bring in private companies, banks, and capital markets, signed by officials and leaders from Bank Al-Maghrib, the banking group GPBM, the business group CGEM, market regulator AMMC, the Casablanca Stock Exchange, and investor group AMIC.

Speaking at the event, Ali Seddiki, head of the Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency (AMDIE), said the goal is to build a competitive local defense and security industry.

He noted that public partners have helped secure nearly 22 billion dirhams for the effort and that local factories are meant to supply 40 percent of the needs of Morocco’s armed forces and security agencies.

Once fully up and running, the sector is projected to bring in at least 50 billion dirhams a year, with more than 65 percent coming from exports, while creating nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035 through training, research, and outreach to Moroccans living abroad.

The Moroccan government plans to set up a dedicated body called the Defense Industry Facilitation and Acceleration Agency (DIFAA) to help build local production in areas such as drones and autonomous systems, land and naval equipment, defense electronics, cyberdefense, and artificial intelligence, while managing industrial offsets, public buying, real estate, and innovation support.