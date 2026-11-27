The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 Group Stage kicks off this weekend as defending champions USM Alger, Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca lead the pursuit of Africa’s second major club trophy.

Seven opening-round fixtures have been scheduled between Friday, 27 November and Sunday, 29 November, with the remaining Group C encounter awaiting the conclusion of a delayed Preliminary Round tie.

The competition brings together former continental champions, ambitious newcomers and clubs determined to establish themselves among Africa’s elite, with USD 4 million prize awaiting the eventual winners.

The 16-team Group Stage will determine the eight clubs advancing to the Quarter-Finals, with the top two sides in each of the four groups progressing to the knockout phase.

Group A brings together two of the continent’s most recognisable clubs, with Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca beginning their campaigns against Angolan and Togolese opposition respectively.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly, the most successful club in African continental football, will host Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Al Ahly are returning to the competition they won in 2014 and will be seeking to add another continental trophy to their extensive collection.

Raja Casablanca, winners of the Confederation Cup in 2018 and 2021, begin their campaign at home against Togo’s ASKO Kara on Saturday.

The Moroccan giants will aim to take advantage of their home support at the Complexe Mohammed V before facing their Group A rivals in a demanding six-match campaign.

Defending champions USM Alger begin their pursuit of a third Confederation Cup title when they welcome Mali’s AS Real de Bamako to the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Sunday.

The Algerian club secured their second title in May 2026 following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Egyptian side Zamalek in Cairo.

Having also lifted the trophy in 2023, USM Alger enter the new campaign seeking to further establish themselves among the competition’s most successful clubs.

Group D also features three-time winners CS Sfaxien, who host Mozambique’s Black Bulls at Stade Taieb Mhiri on Sunday.

One of the weekend’s most intriguing matches takes place in Rabat, where Morocco’s AS FAR host South African newcomers Durban City on Saturday.

The encounter offers Durban City an opportunity to test themselves against one of Morocco’s most established clubs in their first Confederation Cup Group Stage campaign.

The opening action will take place on Friday when Tanzania’s Azam FC welcome Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli to Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The match presents both clubs with an opportunity to claim an early advantage in Group B before their encounters with AS FAR and Durban City.

In Group C, DR Congo’s AS Maniema Union begin their campaign against Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars in Kinshasa on Sunday.

The encounter will provide an early indication of the teams’ prospects in a section that also features Zambia’s Red Arrows.

The final Group C place remains subject to the outcome of the outstanding Preliminary Round tie between Algeria’s CR Belouizdad and Mauritania’s AS Douanes.