Seven-year-old O’Neal thrills crowd at the Kenya Autocross

Seven year old Myles O’Neal was one of the star attractions of the second round of the 2026 Shell Kenya National Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship held on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th May at Stoni Athi Resort.

The two day championship attracted more than 45 competitors, just days after Motorsport Kenya received official recognition as the Kenya’s National Sporting Organization for motorsport.

Hundreds of spectators, families and veterans were also part of the weekend long competition that saw 15 competitors aged below 18 years compete in the second round.

In the 2WD Non Turbo class, Altaf Ganatra was too fast for his opponents, beating Michuki Hinga who settled for second position on the best of three heats.

Muaz Adil co driven by Ishmael Taher was a second behind in third position while Tariq Rashid came just over 4 seconds behind in fourth position. Karamveer Rooprai was the best in the cadet Junior Buggy class as Gurdeep Singh proved the best in the 2WD Turbo Buggy class, just ahead of Ian Duncan who was second. Amaan Ganatra and Tinashe Gatimu were the best two drivers in the 4WD with 35mm Restrictor class.

Javed Lota won the open class, ahead of Clement Marini while Shaz Esmael sealed the podium in third position.

On the final day of the competition, Myles said “My dream is to become one of the best rally drivers in the world.”

Youth competitor Neel Gohil gave that moment a wider frame.

Speaking on behalf of young drivers, he acknowledged what proper governance means to a generation that has known little else but institutional uncertainty. “Today is an important moment for all of us as young competitors because we are witnessing a new beginning for motorsport in Kenya,” he said. “I would first like to recognize and thank the team that stepped forward and took on the difficult responsibility of helping fix and rebuild the sport for the future. We welcome Motorsport Kenya and the direction it is taking towards development, inclusion and professionalism.”

Adding on the performance of the young drivers; Gohil said; “What Myles and the younger drivers represent today is the true future of Kenyan motorsport. The championship is giving young people a safe and structured environment to learn discipline, confidence, safety and sportsmanship from an early age. As youth competitors, we are proud to see grassroots motorsport growing and creating opportunities for the next generation. Events like this are helping young drivers develop real skills, experience and confidence while competing in a professional environment. I would also like to thank our parents and families for the sacrifices they make and for ensuring that we have a platform to perform, compete and continue developing our skills in motorsport. Without their support, many of us would not be here today. We are proud to be part of this new chapter for motorsport in Kenya and excited for what the future holds.”



Interim Chairman Carl Tundo, one of Kenya’s most decorated rally drivers, said that it was a new beginning for the sport which is on the rise after a turbulent period.

The event also signalled progress for women in the sport. Nisha Pandya, who began her motorsport career as a competitor, served as Clerk of the Course, evidence that the sport is opening doors for women not just behind the wheel but in positions of authority. Interim Treasurer Sangita Gohil reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to financial transparency and inclusion.

Veteran competitor Amaan Ganatra put the significance in broader terms. “The registration of Motorsport Kemya is something we have needed for a long time and means everything to me. For years, those of us behind the wheel have competed with passion but without the solid foundation our sport deserves.”

“Motorsport Kenya gives us a platform to grow, to be recognized, and to compete on equal footing with the rest of the world. Kenya has incredible talent, in fellow competitors, in young drivers coming up through the ranks, in the mechanics and co-drivers who give everything to this sport. All we have ever needed is the right structure behind us. I am excited about what lies ahead, for the drivers, for the fans, and for Kenya,” Ganatra said.

Tinashe Gatimu spoke for women in the Motorsport; “We the competitors are tired of the confusion and are happy to have Motorsport Kenya as the registered federation and to have people in power who care for the competitors, marshals, officials and the stakeholders,” she said.

Tash Tundo, one of Kenya’s most respected motorsport figures, offered her congratulations to the new committee. “It’s great news for our sport. It allows for the growth of motorsport and for the development of our kids and women in a competitive environment. Congratulations to the committee of MK for all the hard work that has definitely been worth it.”

On the corporate front, the championship drew backing from Shell, Victoria Commercial Bank, TVS, JCB Ganatra and Gosport, a signal that business confidence in Kenyan motorsport is quietly returning, driven by what sponsors have historically required before committing: credible governance and visible momentum.