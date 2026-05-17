FootballSports

FIFA Friendly: Harambee Stars to face Krygystan and Palestine

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

The national soccer team Harambee Stars is set to face Kyrgyzstan and Palestine in International friendly matches scheduled 3rd and 6th June in Bishek,Krygystan.

Kenya will take on the hosts on 3rd June before playing Palestine three days later.Kenya will be using the friendlies to fine tune themselves ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Harambeee Stars head  coach Benni McCarthy will also use the friendlies to snap up suitable and skilled players ahead of the continental showpiece.

The test against Kyrgyzstan ranked 104 on the FIFA rankings and Palestine placed 94th will gauge Kenya’s mettle.

This will be the second friendly fixtures for Kenya after participating in the FIFA Friendly series in Kigali in February where Stars battled Estonia and Grenada.

 

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