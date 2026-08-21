Several feared dead in Mombasa Road crash

Several people are feared dead following a road crash involving a PSV matatu and a saloon car along Mombasa Road near Syokimau on Thursday night.

The crash occurred on the stretch between Quiver Mombasa Road and Katani. Preliminary reports indicated that up to eight people may have died in the collision, although the exact number of casualties had not been confirmed by authorities.

The matatu was reportedly travelling towards Nairobi when it collided with the saloon car, which was heading towards Katani. The force of the impact sent both vehicles into a ditch, leaving them extensively damaged.

The matatu sustained heavy damage to its front section, including the windscreen and driver’s cabin, while the saloon car was found badly wrecked in the ditch.

Emergency response teams arrived at the scene and began helping those involved in the crash. Details on the number of people rescued and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.

Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, including what may have caused the crash.