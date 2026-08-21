NLP’s Kitui Stadium showdown signals new political contest

The National Liberal Party (NLP) has thrown down the gauntlet in Ukambani politics after drawing thousands of supporters to Kitui Stadium, signaling a direct challenge to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s long-held dominance of the region.

The 13 August rally, held days after Wiper Senator Enoch Wambua addressed a smaller meeting at the same venue, marked NLP’s most significant political show of force ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing supporters, NLP leader Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli declared that the party would work with either the government or the opposition but would not seek political accommodation at any cost.

“We will bargain, not beg. We are ready to work with either side, and if necessary, we are prepared to go it alone,” Muli said.”

He also confirmed he will contest the Kitui Central parliamentary seat on an NLP ticket in 2027, cementing the party’s intention to become a major player in the region.

The declaration piles pressure on Wiper, which has long enjoyed overwhelming support across Ukambani. Muli accused the party of failing to respond to previous overtures for dialogue and questioned whether decades of established leadership had delivered enough for the Kamba community.

While Kalonzo retains an extensive political network and loyal support base, NLP’s growing visibility suggests the region may no longer be politically uncontested.

The party’s stance also presents an opportunity for President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration, which has struggled to gain significant support in Ukambani. Muli has maintained that his priority is securing development for the region rather than aligning permanently with either political camp.

Analysts say NLP’s strategy of engaging both government and opposition while maintaining its independence could make it a key bargaining force as coalition talks gather pace ahead of 2027.

For now, the battle for Ukambani remains open. Kalonzo commands political history and established structures, Ruto holds the advantages of incumbency, while NLP is banking on a message of political renewal and stronger regional bargaining power.

Whether the momentum witnessed at Kitui Stadium translates into votes will become one of the defining questions as the race to the 2027 General Election gathers momentum.