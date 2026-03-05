EntertainmentFilm

Showmax discontinued at MultiChoice

MultiChoice Group has announced it will discontinue its streaming platform Showmax following what it described as “substantial annual losses”.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

MultiChoice Group has announced it will discontinue its streaming platform Showmax following what it described as a “comprehensive review” of its streaming operations.

In a statement, the company said it was “today announc[ing] the forthcoming discontinuation of the Showmax service, following a comprehensive review of its streaming activities.”

MultiChoice, which is now part of CANAL+, said the move reflects a broader strategic shift.

“This decision was made by the Showmax Board of Directors and reflects the continued focus of MultiChoice, a CANAL+ Company, on financial discipline and investment optimisation, in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment.”

The group also made clear that continued annual losses had factored into the decision to discontinue the service.

“The substantial annual losses experienced by the Showmax business have proved unsustainable. The decision to phase out Showmax reflects our focus on building a sustainable, competitive business for the long term in an increasingly demanding global streaming environment.”

Groovy Jo: New single ‘Stay Here’ inspired by heartbreak
Content Creators Day event scheduled for April 23
Kenyan film screens at US cinema festival
KRA charges Kalif Kairo with tax fraud

Preempting any questions about their employees’ welfare, MultiChoice clarified that it intended to support them through the transition.

“The decision to discontinue Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments. The Group will be engaging and supporting employees through various transition options.”

Addressing concerns about its digital strategy, the company said: “This evolution is also consistent with the ambition of MultiChoice, a CANAL+ Company, to deploy its in-house large-scale streaming platform capable of meeting the expectations of African and international consumers.”

However, the company added that CANAL+ will continue to provide for its customers through premium content.

“CANAL+ will continue to invest in premium content for MultiChoice subscribers, technological innovation and strategic partnerships to consolidate its leadership in the African entertainment market.”

Over the years, Showmax built a strong slate of local Kenyan originals, including “The Real Housewives of Nairobi”, “Kyallo Kulture”, “Crime and Justice”, “The Second Family” and more.

Young Thug trial on hold indefinitely
Stephen Maosa’s bag design wins prestigious ASFW award
Epstein list: Michael Jackson, David Copperfield named in court documents
Stevie Wonder becomes Ghanian
Kate actress, Phil Karanja announce separation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police rescue 70 victims from suspected human trafficking ring
Next Article Ministry of Health issues alert over rising influenza cases
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Ministry of Health issues alert over rising influenza cases
Local News NEWS
Police rescue 70 victims from suspected human trafficking ring
Local News NEWS
Requiem service: Bodies of Nandi chopper crash victims airlifted to Emurua Dikirr
Local News NEWS
Kenyan health advocate named finalist at 2026 Commonwealth Youth Awards
Entertainment Human Interest

You May also Like

Entertainment

2023 Booker Prize goes to Irish dystopian novel

Entertainment

Nyashinski releases “Good To Me”, espouses the importance of self-love

Entertainment

Streaming innovator DJ AG to headline three-day live showcase in Nairobi

CelebrityEntertainment

Sean “Diddy” combs settles sexual abuse suit with Cassie

Show More