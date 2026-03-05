Showmax discontinued at MultiChoice

MultiChoice Group has announced it will discontinue its streaming platform Showmax following what it described as a “comprehensive review” of its streaming operations.

In a statement, the company said it was “today announc[ing] the forthcoming discontinuation of the Showmax service, following a comprehensive review of its streaming activities.”

MultiChoice, which is now part of CANAL+, said the move reflects a broader strategic shift.

“This decision was made by the Showmax Board of Directors and reflects the continued focus of MultiChoice, a CANAL+ Company, on financial discipline and investment optimisation, in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment.”

The group also made clear that continued annual losses had factored into the decision to discontinue the service.

“The substantial annual losses experienced by the Showmax business have proved unsustainable. The decision to phase out Showmax reflects our focus on building a sustainable, competitive business for the long term in an increasingly demanding global streaming environment.”

Preempting any questions about their employees’ welfare, MultiChoice clarified that it intended to support them through the transition.

“The decision to discontinue Showmax services will not involve any retrenchments. The Group will be engaging and supporting employees through various transition options.”

Addressing concerns about its digital strategy, the company said: “This evolution is also consistent with the ambition of MultiChoice, a CANAL+ Company, to deploy its in-house large-scale streaming platform capable of meeting the expectations of African and international consumers.”

However, the company added that CANAL+ will continue to provide for its customers through premium content.

“CANAL+ will continue to invest in premium content for MultiChoice subscribers, technological innovation and strategic partnerships to consolidate its leadership in the African entertainment market.”

Over the years, Showmax built a strong slate of local Kenyan originals, including “The Real Housewives of Nairobi”, “Kyallo Kulture”, “Crime and Justice”, “The Second Family” and more.