RallySports

Katsuta Takamoto inches closer to first WRC Safari rally victory

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Toyota Gazoo World Rally Team driver Katsuta Takamoto inched closer to being crowned the winner of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally Kenya after becoming the overnight leader on the penultimate day.

The 33 year old Japanese who was third until Saturday morning loop took over the leadership following the retirement of his team mates Oliver Solberg and Sebastian Ogier who were 1st and 2nd respectively.

Heading into the last stage of the rally, the Hells Gate 2, popularly referred to as the Wolf Power Stage, Takamoto Katsuta maintained a 42.0 sec margin over Hyundai’s Adrien Fourmaux.

This year’s edition, which is the 5th since the return of the Safari rally into the WRC calendar, has been chaotic following the cancellation of two stages due to bad state of the roads after heavy rains.

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