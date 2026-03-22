Meru religious leaders condemn rising banditry, cattle rustling incidents

A wave of insecurity continues to grip the northern rangelands of Meru County, where lives have been lost and livestock stolen in persistent cases of banditry and cattle rustling.

Clergy leaders have now joined the county’s political class in condemning the escalating incidents, calling on the national government to take decisive action to restore security in the region.

The concerns come in the wake of a multi-agency security operation to neutralise the bandit gangs. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who Saturday met Meru County Security teams, revealed that the mobilisation of an unprecedented number of special forces is underway.

Led by Bishop Kiogora Magambo of House of Praise Church, who is also eyeing the Meru gubernatorial seat in 2027, the clergy described the situation as tragic.

They noted that many children have been left fatherless and women widowed following fatal attacks by armed bandits.

The Christian leaders’ sentiments have been echoed by their Muslim counterparts from Laare and Mutuati in Igembe North, Meru County, one of the areas most affected by insecurity due to banditry and cattle rustling.

The Muslims, led by Sheikh Adam Osman, urged politicians across the country to refrain from inflammatory and abusive language, warning that such rhetoric could further undermine peace and cohesion.

Mohammed Omar, also a muslim leader from Laare, called on the Ministry of Interior to urgently restore security in the Tigania and Igembe regions, where banditry and cattle rustling remain a major concern.

They decried that repeated raids have claimed many lives and left families impoverished after losing their livestock.

They added that the ongoing insecurity has also disrupted education, with many children unable to attend school safely.