Shujaa pips France to finish 7th in Singapore

The Kenyan Sevens men’s rugby team finished 7th at the first World Championship Series in Singapore after thrashing France 21-7 early on Sunday.

The match was tied at 7-7 at halftime after Nygel Amaitsa scored and converted a try in the 6th minute, followed by a reply from France through Maxim Granell’s try, which was converted by Rayan Rebbadj.

It was, however, all one way for Kenya upon resumption from the break, as Festus Shiasi Safari and Samuel Asati extended Shujaa’s lead with a try each, and all were converted by Amaitsa.

Shujaa will now shift focus to the 2nd stop in Valladolid, Spain, between the 29th and 31st next month before winding up the legs in Bordeaux, France, from the 5th to the 7th of June this year.

The top 8 teams will qualify for next season’s Sevens World Series, while the last four nations will be relegated.