Sen. Cheruiyot hails SHA impact on hospital bills

Senate Majority Leader and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has lauded the impact of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in Kenya, attributing its success to improvements in healthcare financing and the stabilization of hospitals that previously struggled with unpaid bills.

Speaking during a church service attended by President William Ruto in Nairobi, Cheruiyot stated that SHA has tackled persistent challenges in hospital reimbursements that, in his view, the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) system failed to resolve effectively.

He pointed to Tenwek Mission Hospital as a significant example, highlighting that the facility had amassed substantial unpaid bills from patients, in some cases forcing hospitals to retain personal documents as collateral for treatment costs.

“Two years ago, before SHA was established, the CEO of this hospital would frequently call me to help him pursue payments from NSSF,” he explained.

“They even had a special room for holding Title Deeds and ID cards from those unable to pay their bills,” Cheruiyot added.

He noted that the financial strain had driven some facilities to the brink of closure due to delayed payments and increasing debt. Cheruiyot argued that the introduction of SHA has reversed this trend by ensuring more consistent payment of hospital claims.

Since SHA’s implementation, he noted that Tenwek Mission Hospital has experienced improved financial stability, allowing it to expand its operations, including the opening of a new clinic in Nairobi.

“Over the past two years, SHA has been paying the bills and the hospital is now stable to the extent that it is opening a clinic in Nairobi,” he said.

“Tenwek Mission Hospital serves the people of many counties including Nyamira, Kisii, Kericho, Narok, Bomet, Kisumu counties. What Social Health Authority (SHA) has done to this hospital is something that we celebrate. They have done a good job settling their bills,” he explained

The Senator also emphasized the scale of enrollment under the new system, noting that millions of Kenyans are now accessing services through SHA.

Cheruiyot called for greater public acknowledgment of these reforms, asserting that the government deserves support for implementing the new health financing model. He, however, criticised what he described as selective opposition to government initiatives, arguing that some critics dismiss reforms regardless of their results.

“SHA has been of great help to Kenyans, yet there are people, including Bishops, who speak about Social Health Authority and say certain things you wonder which country they live in. People must acknowledge the transformation and positive things that SHA has brought to our country,” he said.

According to Cheruiyot, there is a disconnect between public perceptions, especially in the media, and the real improvements seen in healthcare facilities benefiting from the new funding structure.