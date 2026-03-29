Shujaa returns to HSBC 7’S World Championship series in style

Kenya became the third men’s side to qualify for the season-ending HSBC SVNS World Championship Series after accumulating 3 wins from their opening four matches at the final HSBC SVNS Series 2 tournament in Sao Paulo.

Third in the standings heading into the last of the three HSBC SVNS 2 tournaments, Kenya opened their Sao Paulo account with an impressive 38-7 win over already-qualified Germany.

Shujaa fell to a shocking 14-12 defeat to Belgium, a result that delayed celebrations for a few hours.

Eventually the Kevin Wambua charges earned their promotion with a 40-0 win over Canada in the third match on Saturday night.

Shujaa continued with their fine run, thrashing the USA 31-14 in the fourth match on Sunday evening.

David Nyagige scored two tries, with George Ooro Angeyo, Chrisant Ojwang and John Ohoth Okeyo adding a try each to extend Kenya’s lead.

Nygel Pettersan Amaitsa stretched Kenya’s lead with two conversions while Nyagige complemented the result with another conversion.

Tucker Trickey was on target for the USA’s two tries, which were complemented by Lucas Lacamp conversions.

Kenya, which will conclude its fixtures against Uruguay on Sunday night, leads the leg on 10 points.

Shujaa were relegated to division two at the conclusion of the 2024/2025 season.