Simba’s intensify training ahead of Elgon Cup duel

The national rugby 15’s team,Simbas, are already in residential camp in Kakamega in readiness for the 2024 Elgon cup where they will going for a complete sweep of the two legs.

The first leg of the 2024 Elgon cup was scheduled for this Saturday but was moved to the 9th of November this year in Nairobi Kenya, following a consultative meeting between the Kenya Rugby Union and the Uganda rugby Union.

The second leg which was scheduled on the 9th of November has been moved to the 16th of the same month in Kampala Uganda.

The Kenya Simbas lost to the Uganda cranes in Kampala last year but managed to run away with the victory in the second leg in Kisumu.

They hope to bag both legs this time round.

Head Coach Jerome Paarwater has retained his training squad that was active during the preparation for the Rugby Africa Cup.

The other change in the squad is that of Bryceson Adaka who will miss out on this Elgon Cup after sustaining an injury a few months ago while following World Rugby amendment Regulation 8 that focuses on National Team eligibility, Ntabeni Dukisa can now represent the country.

Kenya Simba’s Squad

1.Ephraim Oduor (Kabras Sugar RFC) 2.Teddy Akala(Kabras Sugar RFC) 3.Hillary Mwanjilwa(Kabras Sugar RFC) 4.Edward Mwaura(Kabras Sugar RFC) 5.Hillary Odhiambo(Kabras Sugar RFC) 6.George Nyambua(Kabras Sugar RFC) 7.Jeanson Misoga(Kabras Sugar RFC) 8.Dan Angwech(Kabras Sugar RFC) 9.Barry Robinson(Kabras Sugar RFC) 10.Alfred Orege(Kabras Sugar RFC) 11.Walter Okoth(Kabras Sugar RFC) 12.Derrick Ashihundu(Kabras Sugar RFC) 13.Eugene Sifuna(Kabras Sugar RFC) 14.Griffin Chao(Kabras Sugar RFC) 15.Ntabeni Dukisa (Kabras Sugar RFC) 16.Jone Kubu (Kabras Sugar RFC) 17.Francis Atiti(Menengai Oilers) 18.Abutwalib Wesonga(Menengai Oilers) 19.Elkeans Musonye(Menengai Oilers) 20.Samson Onsomu(Menengai Oilers) 21.Clinton Odhiambo(Menengai Oilers) 22.Beldad Ogeta(Menengai Oilers) 23.Timothy Okwemba(Menengai Oilers) 24.Hibrahim Ayoo(Menengai Oilers) 25.Amos Obae (Menengai Oilers) 26.Tyson Maina(KCB) 27.Michael Wanjala(KCB) 28.Quinto Ongo(Impala RFC) 29.Griffin Musila(KCB) 30.Wilhite Mususi(KCB) 31.Emmanuel Silungi(KCB) 32.Brian Wahinya (KCB) 33.Ernest Obat Kuke (KU Blakblad) 34.Richel Wangila (Kenya Harlequin) 35.Paul Mutsami(Kenya Harlequin)