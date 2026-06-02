Public Figures

Singer Dua Lipa marries actor Callum Turner

AFP
By AFP
1 Min Read
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner/Vogue

Pop star Dua Lipa and “Fantastic Beasts” actor Callum Turner married in London on Sunday, according to media reports, which said a three-day party may follow the low-key nuptials in Sicily.

The Sun and Daily Mail tabloids showed photos of the couple leaving Old Marylebone Town Hall following a civil ceremony with just a handful of family and friends.

Dua Lipa, 30, wore a white hat and dress designed by the Schiaparelli studio for the wedding, according to reports. Turner, 36, donned a dark blue suit.

The Sun said that they now plan a “sumptuous” three-day party in Sicily at the end of next week. Representatives of the couple, who have been together since January 2024, did not answer AFP’s request to comment.

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Dua Lipa, the daughter of Kosovo migrants who has become one of Britain’s top singers since her “Be The One” single in 2016, announced in an interview with British Vogue last year that she and Turner planned to marry.

Turner made an international name for himself, appearing in the “Fantastic Beasts” films. He is considered a possible candidate to become the next James Bond.

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