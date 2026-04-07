Rapper offset in stable condition following shooting

A spokesperson for the rapper Offset has confirmed that he is recuperating at a Florida hospital after being shot and is in stable condition.

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored,” his spokesperson said.

The Seminole Police Department said a shooting occurred after 7 p.m. in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Two individuals have been detained, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

“The site is secure and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was previously married to Cardi B and the artists share two children together.

Offset is part of the rap group Migos with fellow rapper Quavo. Their friend and third member of the group, Takeoff, was fatally shot in November 2022.