Public FiguresTheatre

Itumbi counters claims of drama festival political gagging

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Head of Presidential Special Projects & Creative Economy Denis Itumbi has responded to reports suggesting that new rules on political content influenced the outcome of a school play at this year’s national drama festivals.

The discussion followed coverage linking the fate of a production by Moi High School, ‘Mbiruri’, to alleged restrictions on political messaging in school performances. The play had been reported as having been barred from advancing due to its content.

However, Itumbi clarified that the production was not disqualified on such grounds, but instead did not progress after placing fourth at the regional level.

“The Mbiruri play was not “banned” over a mention of Singapore, it simply didn’t qualify for Nationals,” he said in a social media post, outlining its journey through the competition from sub-county to regional stages. “It took different qualifying positions from Sub-County, through County, and finished 4th at Regionals. That is the reality.”

He added that competition at the regional level was strong, noting that adjudicators selected top entries based on established criteria.

According to Itumbi, productions that emphasise school settings and child-centred themes have historically performed well within the festivals. Adding that guidelines limiting overt political content in school plays are longstanding.

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“And the rule on politics? It is not new. It has always been in the rulebook. Plays that prioritise a school setting and child-based themes carry the day,” he said.

Itumbi also encouraged a broader appreciation of the festival as a competitive platform for students, pointing out that not all productions advance to the final stage.

“Importantly, it is a competition, some plays just do not win. The ‘Mbiruri’ play even at County Level, was second, not the winning play,” he said, while urging audiences to take time to watch and engage with the performances featured this year.

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