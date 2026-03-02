County NewsNEWS

PS Omollo: Govt to conduct thorough probe into Ng’eno chopper crash

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo was in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County on Sunday

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has assured the public that the Government will conduct a thorough investigation into Saturday afternoon’s helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno and five others.

While conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, Dr Omollo said investigations are underway, with security agencies working to establish the exact cause of the crash.

He described the incident as deeply regrettable.

The PS noted that preliminary findings suggest the accident may have been caused by poor weather conditions but urged patience as officers from the Interior Ministry, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department commence a comprehensive probe into the tragedy.

Omollo spoke at Rutune Secondary School in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County on Sunday, where he presided over a fundraising event to support the school’s refurbishment and the construction of a dining hall.

