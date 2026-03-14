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Six convicted over murder of Ex-Kabete MP George Muchai

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Those convicted include; Erick Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani, Stephen Asitiva, Jane Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri

A Milimani Court has convicted six suspects linked to the murder of former Kabete Member of Parliament George Muchai, his two bodyguards, and driver in 2015.

Those convicted are Erick Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani, Stephen Asitiva, Jane Wanjiru and Margaret Njeri.

The accused persons faced several charges, including robbery with violence, possession of a firearm without a valid firearm certificate, and possession of ammunition without a valid firearm certificate.

The Court found Munyera, Raphael Kimani, Mustafa Kimani and Stephen Asitiva guilty on three counts of robbery with violence.

Prosecution established that on the nights of February 6th and 7th, 2015, the four violently robbed Michael Ngatia, Gladys Waithera and Irene Muthoni in separate incidents while threatening to use violence against them.

During the robberies, the accused persons stole property valued at approximately Ksh 1.1 million.

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The stolen items included two motor vehicles, a gas cylinder, four mobile phones, a laptop and cash.

In addition, Munyera, Margaret Njeri and Jane Wanjiru were separately convicted for being in possession of a firearm without a valid firearm certificate and possession of ammunition without a valid firearm certificate.

The convictions were secured after Prosecution presented a strong case supported by testimony from 36 witnesses, whose evidence linked the accused persons to the crimes. The case was prosecuted by Willy Momanyi.

Court is scheduled to deliver the sentence on March 18th, 2026.

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