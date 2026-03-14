Govt plans to expand national schools nationwide

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expand national schools across the country to accommodate more students.

PS Bitok says the program will be achieved through the construction of additional classrooms and laboratories as part of the government’s education development policy.

He spoke on Friday when he presided over the commissioning of a modern Library and Administration Block, Official and Alumni Day at Chewoyet National School in West Pokot.

Bitok further emphasized that no student should face discrimination based on age, race, or background when registering for national examinations.

To ensure equal access to education, Bitok noted that the Government of Kenya is currently covering examination fees for all students nationwide.